Mumbai power outage: Adani Electricity expects complete restoration in next 1 hr

New Delhi: Mumbai power supplier Adani Electricity on Monday said it expects electricity distribution to be restored in the next one hour. This, after large parts of the country’s financial capital Mumbai were blacked out since Monday morning due to grid failure.

"AEML System experienced grid disturbance due to fault outside of it. Islanding of Dahanu saved the essential supplies. Rest supplies are being restored as grid inputs get available from Maharashtra System. Please bear with us as we await Maharashtra grid restoration. We are able to restore supply to most of the areas. In case your supply is still affected, we request your patience. Our teams are working on the restoration of supply and we expect to complete restoration within the next 1 hour," said Adani Electricity on Twitter.

A major grid failure caused a widespread power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, the first such blackout in more than two years that stranded thousands of local train passengers and delayed college exams.

“Due to transmission network failure outside of our system at around 10.05 this morning, power grid saw outages across utilities in Mumbai. However Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), distribution system operated Islanding facility successfully and continued successfully power supply to vital installations with the help of Dahanu Thermal Power Station (DTPS). We wish we had more power for which we are dependent on grid input. The power supplies to remaining consumers of AEML are being restored in a phased manner as the input power is being restored by Grid operations of Mahatransco", said an AEML Spokesperson

The failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Maharashtra said in a video message. Power has now been restored to many areas of the city, officials and witnesses said.

"The power supply (in Mumbai) has been restored substantially, out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid," said Union Power Minister R.K. Singh.

Mumbai's international airport and the country's two main stock exchanges located in the city, the National Stock Exchange and BSE, said they were operating normally.

"Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure," the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport agency said on Twitter.

