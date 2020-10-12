Mumbai power outage: Adani Electricity expects complete restoration in next 1 hr

"AEML System experienced grid disturbance due to fault outside of it. Islanding of Dahanu saved the essential supplies. Rest supplies are being restored as grid inputs get available from Maharashtra System. Please bear with us as we await Maharashtra grid restoration. We are able to restore supply to most of the areas. In case your supply is still affected, we request your patience. Our teams are working on the restoration of supply and we expect to complete restoration within the next 1 hour," said Adani Electricity on Twitter.