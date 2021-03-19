A power outage has been reported at Maharashtra Secretariat in Mumbai on Friday. This has happened reportedly due to the high voltage at Nariman Point receiving point.

A team of engineers has been deployed at the Maharashtra Secretariat for the restoration of power, PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has said.

Last year, a mega power outage brought India's financial capital to a complete halt. The Maharashtra cyber department was roped in by the state government to conduct a probe in the matter.

Some areas in suburban central Mumbai suffered outages for around 10 to 12 hours till the power services resumed.

As per reports, the Mumbai power outage last October, which was said to be the worst power failure in decades, may have its links to the India and China border dispute.

The report says that the massive Mumbai power outage may be the result of a cyber attack from China in an attempt to give a sign to India not to press too hard.

