Mumbai power outage: Services restored on Western and Central Railway lines

A grid failure caused a massive power outage in India's financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, authorities said.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure." Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said.

Western Railway said that five mail/express trains have been rescheduled/short terminated on 12th October, 2020 due to power supply failure in Mumbai.

It further added," As power supply is restored in WR's Mumbai Suburban section, all OHEs have been charged at 12.20 hrs and WR's suburban train services are restored between Churchgate & Borivali.Services were already on between Borivali & Virar."

In the latest update Central Railway has said that it has restored the services on the Harbour line between Panvel and CSMT at 10.55am. Electricity on Main line was restored at 12.26 pm

Meanwhile, following long distance special trains were rescheduled due to power outage.

01055 LTT-Gorakhpur at 1200 hrs

02542 LTT-Gorakhpur at1215 hrs

06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram at1240 hrs

01061 LTT-Darbhanga at 1315 hrs

01071 LTT-Varanasi at 1340 hrs

Western Railway has issued a statement and said," In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored."

"However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section.

Mumbai: Commuters seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure



BMC says, "it will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply."





Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section.Commuters are requested not to panic," it added

The Central Railway also issued a statement and said," Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us."

"Mumbai Suburban trains held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Time 10.05hrs onwards.(It's not OHE /EMU fault).Trains in Roha-Diva-JNPT sections are running."

One long distance train which was going towards Bengaluru was briefly affected due to the power outage but has resumed its onward journey.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said,"Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes".

At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply. Restoration work in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units & Trombay units, said Tata Power





