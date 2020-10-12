Mumbai power outage could affect ATM operations

MUMBAI: The unexpected power outage in Mumbai and adjoining areas could affect operations of ATMs across the region as battery backups will run out in two to four hours, said experts.

According to bankers and ATM industry officials, most automated teller machines (ATMs) can function on backup for a maximum of four hours, with some for two. They said standalone ATMs or the ones not attached to any bank branch, could bear the brunt of a prolonged power cut.

“Ones that are attached to bank branches are typically able to last longer without power since these branches have genset backup, instead of batteries as in the case of standalone ATMs," said Navroze Dastur, managing director, NCR India.

According to Rustom Irani, managing director and chief executive, Hitachi Payment Services, many ATMs would have a two to four-hour backup and given the normal power situation in the city, these would be fully-charged.

“I would expect there could be a certain outage, maybe at the end of two-four-hour period, depending on the battery backup," said Irani.

Several parts of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs have been facing a power outage since 10am Monday. Areas like Worli, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, were affected. The outage also disrupted local train services.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted," BEST Electricity said in a tweet.

Mint reported that supply from Dahanu, run by Adani Electricity Mumbai, has been operating at full capacity. Discoms are implementing Mumbai's islanding effect and ensuring power supply to essential services such as hospitals as they await clarification from the government. It might take 5-6 hours before electricity supply resumes fully, although power is gradually being restored in some areas.

