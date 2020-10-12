Home >News >India >Mumbai power outage hits city water supply
Commuters wait on a platform as local train services were disrupted due to a major power outage, at Ghatkoper station, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Commuters wait on a platform as local train services were disrupted due to a major power outage, at Ghatkoper station, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai power outage hits city water supply

1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 09:27 PM IST PTI

The water supply to various parts of the city is expected to become normal by Tuesday afternoon, the BMC stated

MUMBAI : Monday's power grid failure has also affected the normal supply of water in various parts of Mumbai, prompting the civic body to ask citizens to use water judiciously.

A rare citywide power outage earlier in the day had a cascading effect on various services, including local trains, in the financial capital.

"The power supply to Bhandup-based water purification plant was affected for a few hours due to which several areas received water at a low pressure," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The water supply to various parts of the city is expected to become normal by Tuesday afternoon, it stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

