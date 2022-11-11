Fares of prepaid black and yellow taxis operating from the international and domestic terminals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has decided that the revised minimum fare for up to 6 km from the international terminal will be ₹140, while from the domestic terminal up to ₹4 km will be ₹93.

As per reports, MMRTA approved the fare hike in black and yellow taxis and autos were done in accordance with the four-member Khatua Panel's formula.

The Khatua panel had suggested a 25 percent incentive for taxi drivers up to 12 kilometers and 20 percent for up to 4 kilometers. As of now, the minimum fare from the international terminal was ₹127 and from the domestic terminal was ₹85.

Along with the decision on fare rise, MMRTA also approved stage carriage permit for 2,000 buses which will allow the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to operate more buses and provide better services.

The authority also approved 92 new taxi and autorickshaw stands across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It includes 73 autorickshaw stands, nine taxi stands, seven share autorickshaw stands and three share taxi stands

In September, the MMRTA hiked the minimum fare for travelling in black and yellow taxis and auto rickshaws by ₹3 and ₹2 respectively. The authority raised the minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km in black and yellow taxis to ₹28 and ₹23 for the same distance in auto rickshaws.

"Beyond this minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay ₹18.66 per km instead of ₹16.93 per km for taxis and ₹15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws," The transport authority had said.

The CNG prices have rised sharply from around ₹50 in April 2021 to around ₹90 in the month of November this year. Along with it there has been rise in cost of living, inflation and other factors as well.

With inputs from PTI