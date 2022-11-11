Mumbai: Prepaid taxi fares from airport hiked. New rates here

Fares of prepaid black and yellow taxis operating from the international and domestic terminals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has decided that the revised minimum fare for up to 6 km from the international terminal will be ₹140, while from the domestic terminal up to ₹4 km will be ₹93.

