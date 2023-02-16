Prithvi Shaw was drunk and ‘hit her with a bat’, claims arrested woman's lawyer

"Now, we will file the case against Prithvi Shaw because he was drunk. He drove the car as well in a drunken state and we also got to know that he had hit one bike too. He has beaten influencer Sapna with the bat. We will file a case under sections 354, 509 and 334 on him. Sapna gill and Prithvi shaw have no past relationship with each other, she just went to take a selfie with him. We are trying to get influencer bail and then we will file the FIR against the cricketer," he added.