Mumbai professor murdered at Malad local train station over minor argument; accused arrested

A CCTV clip emerged showing a man running across a foot overbridge at Malad railway station in Mumbai after a college teacher was stabbed to death in a crowded local train on Saturday, 24 January, according to a report by the Times of India.

Within 12 hours of the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused, 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde, a daily wage labourer.

What is the incident about? According to the police cited in the report, Alok Kumar Singh, a 33-year-old professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, was assaulted after a minor argument while getting off the Borivali-bound local train at Malad station around 6 pm.

Investigators said that the argument suddenly escalated, and Shinde allegedly stabbed Singh in the stomach with a sharp object on platform number 1, the report said.

The accused fled amid the rush at the station and left Singh bleeding on the platform. Singh collapsed on the platform, holding his abdomen to try to stop the bleeding, reported News18.

Singh was taken to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

"CCTV footage showed a man panicking, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, fleeing across a foot overbridge shortly after the attack. Based on the footage and witness accounts, we identified and tracked the accused," a GRP official told TOI.

Police noted that several passengers in the train compartment observed the argument and the attack. Their statements are being documented as part of the investigation. CCTV footage from Malad station and earlier stations on the route is also under review.

Shinde, working as a metal polisher, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are also investigating to determine the specific weapon used in the attack.