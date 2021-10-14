Mumbai property sales set for record festive season: Report

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said “After almost half a decade of depressed festival season, this year may break the cycle and be one of the best. The residential market continues its aggressive move forward during the auspicious period of Navratri. It is encouraging to see that the daily average of home registrations has jumped in the festive period without the stamp duty incentive support. This indicates that home buyers are in a rush to take advantage of the current market conditions including low prices, decadal low home loan interest rate along with the desire to take advantage of some festive offers from developers. The market is expected to remain buoyant for the festive season."