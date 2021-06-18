OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai property tax: No increase till Covid-19 continues, says mayor

In what comes as a relief for thousands of Mumbaikars, Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that there will be no hike in Property tax in Mumbai till the Covid-19 situation continues. "We don't know how long will it take but till then we will not burden Mumbaikars by increasing the property tax," was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, there were reports that Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to increase the property tax based on ready reckoner rates as on 1 April 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout