Mumbai property tax: No increase till Covid-19 continues, says mayor

In what comes as a relief for thousands of Mumbaikars, Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that there will be no hike in Property tax in Mumbai till the Covid-19 situation continues. "We don't know how long will it take but till then we will not burden Mumbaikars by increasing the property tax," was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

