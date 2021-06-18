Mumbai property tax: No increase till Covid-19 continues, says mayor

Mumbai property tax: No increase till Covid-19 continues, says mayor1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
- There will be no hike in Property tax in Mumbai till the COVID situation continues: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar
In what comes as a relief for thousands of Mumbaikars, Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that there will be no hike in Property tax in Mumbai till the Covid-19 situation continues. "We don't know how long will it take but till then we will not burden Mumbaikars by increasing the property tax," was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier, there were reports that Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to increase the property tax based on ready reckoner rates as on 1 April 2021.
