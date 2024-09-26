PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rainfall in the city, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the PM was slated to launch projects worth ₹22,600 crores, including the inauguration of the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which will mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around ₹1,810 crore.

Meanwhile, due to a heavy rain alert, the Pune district administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Pune city and the Pimpri Chinchwad area for Thursday.

The Met department has issued an orange one for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune for September 26. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra.

District collector Suhas Divase issued this directive following an alert from the India Meteorological Department about expected rains, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Pune experienced significant rainfall, leading to water-logging in several areas.

Meanwhile, the water resources department on Wednesday issued an alert that as there is a forecast of heavy rains between September 24 and September 29, there is a possibility of additional water discharge from the dams on Mutha and Pawana rivers, and people should remain alert.