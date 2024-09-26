PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Modi's visit was cancelled due to weather conditions. Pune experienced significant rainfall, prompting school closures.

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Mumbai rains: PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall
Mumbai rains: PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rainfall in the city, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the PM was slated to launch projects worth 22,600 crores, including the inauguration of the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which will mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around 1,810 crore.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely to continue; schools, colleges shut in Pune today

Meanwhile, due to a heavy rain alert, the Pune district administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Pune city and the Pimpri Chinchwad area for Thursday.

The Met department has issued an orange one for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune for September 26. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra.

District collector Suhas Divase issued this directive following an alert from the India Meteorological Department about expected rains, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Pune experienced significant rainfall, leading to water-logging in several areas.

Meanwhile, the water resources department on Wednesday issued an alert that as there is a forecast of heavy rains between September 24 and September 29, there is a possibility of additional water discharge from the dams on Mutha and Pawana rivers, and people should remain alert.

(This is a developing story)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.60
    11:04 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    2 (1.24%)

    Tata Power

    475.95
    11:04 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    7.85 (1.68%)

    Vedanta

    484.20
    11:04 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    4.6 (0.96%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India

    361.55
    11:04 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    -2.25 (-0.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Swan Energy

    618.25
    10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    50.45 (8.89%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,472.00
    10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    90 (6.51%)

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.25
    10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    1.95 (5.69%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    387.55
    10:47 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    17.4 (4.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.