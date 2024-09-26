Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Livemint

Prime Minister Modi's visit was cancelled due to weather conditions. Pune experienced significant rainfall, prompting school closures.

Mumbai rains: PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rainfall in the city, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the PM was slated to launch projects worth 22,600 crores, including the inauguration of the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which will mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around 1,810 crore.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall likely to continue; schools, colleges shut in Pune today

Meanwhile, due to a heavy rain alert, the Pune district administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Pune city and the Pimpri Chinchwad area for Thursday.

The Met department has issued an orange one for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune for September 26. An orange alert has been issued for Nashik and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra.

District collector Suhas Divase issued this directive following an alert from the India Meteorological Department about expected rains, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Pune experienced significant rainfall, leading to water-logging in several areas.

Meanwhile, the water resources department on Wednesday issued an alert that as there is a forecast of heavy rains between September 24 and September 29, there is a possibility of additional water discharge from the dams on Mutha and Pawana rivers, and people should remain alert.

(This is a developing story)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.