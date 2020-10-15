Incessant rains from Wednesday night has battered several areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune and Thane. Water-logging has been reported in many areas of the India's financial capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds would continue in the Mumbai city and suburbs during the next two days. The weather department has issued red alert for Ratnagiri and an orange alert for Konkan, Mumbai and their surrounding areas. Pune, Satara and Kolhapur recorded a more than 100mm rainfall on Wednesday, said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General Mumbai, MET.

Here are the latest updates on Mumbai/Pune rains:

1) After a heavy rainfall yesterday, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are expected to receive the same tonight as well as thunderstorms on the coast.

2) "Pune and Satara also expected to receive good rainfall in the coming 24 hours," Hosalikar told ANI.

3) Due to heavy showers since Wednesday, Kalyani Nagar in Pune witnessed a flood-like situation. There was partial disruption in mobile connectivity for Maharashtra's Vodafone Idea users as Kalyani Nagar is their key site, the company said.

4) An SDO said, forty people were rescued from Pune's Baramati, according to an ANI report.

5) The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) deployed its fully-equipped 24 teams in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, S.N. Pradhan, Deputy General, NDRF, told ANI. After witnessing a flood-like situation, a team of NDRF has been sent to rescue a village in Mohol tehsil of neighbouring Solapur district, an official said.

6) Forty people were rescued from Nimgaon Ketki village, one of the flood affected areas in Pune while rescue operations for 15 others from the village are ongoing.

7) After a heavy rainfall alert in Pune and the surrounding regions, The Savitribai Phule Pune University postponed its online and offline final exams scheduled for today.

8) In an official statement,Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, called for the authorities to start an on-spot inspection of crops and houses in parts of Konkan, western and central Maharashtra, south Marathwada and Vidarbha.

9) Pawar also ordered a local administration in Pune to start the relief work immediately.

