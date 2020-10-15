Incessant rains from Wednesday night has battered several areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune and Thane. Water-logging has been reported in many areas of the India's financial capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds would continue in the Mumbai city and suburbs during the next two days. The weather department has issued red alert for Ratnagiri and an orange alert for Konkan, Mumbai and their surrounding areas. Pune, Satara and Kolhapur recorded a more than 100mm rainfall on Wednesday, said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General Mumbai, MET.