Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that lockdown in red zones like Mumbai and Pune is likely to be extended after May 3. "The question being asked is, 'what after May 3'? I want to make it clear that we cannot lift the lockdown from the red zones like in the Mumbai-Pune belt, parts of Nagpur and other areas in the state," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra is the only state in the country to report over 10,000 coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone has witnessed over 7,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak. The total number of patients in the state climbed to 10,498, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. Death toll in the state rose to 459, the highest in any state in India.

Maharashtra plans to exit the lockdown in a phased manner. The state government has already mapped places on the basis of red, green and orange zones. "Relaxations will be carried out after May 3 zone-wise. It will be one step-by-step and cautiously," the Maharashtra CM said.

Economic activities in green zones will resume gradually. In orange zones, barring the affected areas, commercial activities will be allowed, he said. "Don't crowd in places where the restrictions are relaxed, otherwise the rules will have to be made stricter," Thackeray warned.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra had announced lockdown on March 24, a day before the nationwide lockdown which began from March 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has one of highest number of red zones in the country at 14. All of Mumbai’s suburban areas have been classified as red zones.

Maharashtra chief minister once again urged the citizens to not panic. "From few days old babies to 83 years old people have recovered from coronavirus and gone home. People on ventilators have also recovered," Thackeray said.

"We have to get out of it. We should know that the illness is curable if detected early," he added.

