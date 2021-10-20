With cinema halls in Maharashtra set to reopen, multiplex chain PVR announced the launch of its new theatre PVR Maison in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The six-screen multiplex will open on 22 October, the same day all theatres in the state reopen after being shut for months due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Ajay Bijli, the chairman and managing director of PVR Ltd, said the team is thrilled to launch the new property after the "unprecedented times" the exhibition sector faced.

“Innovation and improvisation is in the DNA of our business which has echoed through our every offering. It is a proud moment for us to finally introduce our unique concept to the audience after the unprecedented times we battled through," he said.

"PVR Maison is inspired by the French archetype and was born out of the quest to explore deeper and newer facets of luxury. It had a global creative team working on each aspect intricately to bring the best for our India patrons," Bijli added.

Despite the fact that the effects of the pandemic will linger, Bijli said the team is hopeful that the year will bring back the theatre-going audience.

"We can assure PVR Maison will be a delightful experience for the patrons. We are happy to welcome back our patrons in the key market of Mumbai, being the hub of the Hindi film industry and the state of Maharashtra," he added.

The company said in a statement that it will function with 100% vaccinated staff. The company said it will follow all Covid-19 safety protocols released mandated by the Maharashtra government.

All cinema halls have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity in the state.

PVR had already reopened its cinemas on 30 July, post the second wave in the permitted states and union territories across India with restrictions in seating capacity and operating hours.

Situated at Jio World Drive in the suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the new property will house two new LUXE screens and one viewing room for private screenings, PVR said in a press release.

The luxury boutique property, which has a seating capacity of 882 audience members, features lounges, libraries with art, grand living rooms and open kitchens with premium food concepts.

With the opening of the new property, the total screen count of PVR Cinemas stands at 157 screens across 38 properties in Maharashtra.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.