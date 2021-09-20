Mumbai: QR code on buildings to track vaccination? All you need to know

1 min read.Updated: 20 Sep 2021, 09:09 PM ISTLivemint
Aaditya Thackera urged BMC to create a special logo with a QR code that could be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings
The QR code would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated
Listen to this article
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday called for designing a quick response or QR code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The minister urged the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to create a special logo with a QR code that could be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings, his office said.
The tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra now stands at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases, the official said.
The daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal dip on Monday compared to the previous day when Maharashtra recorded 3,413 infections and 49 deaths. More than seven months later, the state reported the lowest number of daily cases.
(With inputs from agencies)
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!