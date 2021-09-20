Mumbai: QR code on buildings to track vaccination? All you need to know

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday called for designing a quick response or QR code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The minister urged the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to create a special logo with a QR code that could be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings, his office said.

The QR code would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it said.

Thackeray made these suggestions during a review meeting called to seek inputs for drawing up a strategy to tackle COVID-19 and increase vaccination in the country's financial capital city Mumbai.

During the meeting, the issue of providing second dose due to university students and increasing coverage of the second COVID-19 vaccination shot among the working population was also discussed.

Last week, an “only for women" vaccination drive resulted in 1.27 lakh women in Mumbai getting inoculated in a single day.

Mumbai on Monday witnessed 417 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,583 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year, and 28 fatalities while 3,836 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

The tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra now stands at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases, the official said.

The daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal dip on Monday compared to the previous day when Maharashtra recorded 3,413 infections and 49 deaths. More than seven months later, the state reported the lowest number of daily cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

