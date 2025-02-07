Mumbai Rail Alert! 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central on February 8-9 -- Check timings

As a part of maintenance activity of tracks, Grant Road and Mumbai Central Station will be blocked for 13 hours from 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2025 and Sunday, February 9, 2025, ANI reported, citing Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek.

Earlier, the Western Railways scheduled a three-day block from January 24 to 26, which began at 11 pm and ended at 8:30 am.

The block caused significant inconvenience for passengers travelling between 5:30 am and 6:45 am, reported ANI.

The block was scheduled to construct a bridge between Bandra and Mahim.

In a related development, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited launched a steel bridge over four railway tracks; two western railway tracks and two DFC tracks between Kim and Sayan for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

The bridge has two spans, 100 m and 60 m, that will facilitate a double-line Standard Gauge rail track.

“This 14.3 m wide, 100 m span steel bridge having 1432 MT weight has been fabricated at a RDSO approved workshop located at Bhuj, Gujarat and transported to the site by road for installation. The 100 m span of this steel bridge was assembled at the Ahmedabad end approach of site at a height of 14.5 m from the ground on temporary structure and was pulled with automatic mechanism of 2 no. of semi-automatic jacks, each of capacity of 250 ton using 50 mm diameter Mac-Loy bars. The height of the piers at this location is 12 m,” ANI reported citing a release.

The project is being executed using Japanese technology, aligning with the goals of building infrastructure under the "Make in India" initiative.