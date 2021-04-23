With a new set of restrictions coming into place in Mumbai from Thursday night, all entrance and exit points except one at the railway stations were closed on Friday.

"The railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as Maharashtra government's new Covid-19 curbs come into force," tweeted Western Railway.

The state government has ordered that only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by train as part of the `Break- the-Chain' programme. The rule will remain effective till 7 am on 1 May.

Workers from other categories, even if notified as essential services or under the exemption from earlier rules, will not be allowed to use the local trains, according to a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Among those who are allowed are government personnel (state/central/local) and all medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc).

Tickets or passes will be given to them on the basis of a government-issued identity card or a card issued by the concerned medical organization.

Further, any persons needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy may avail public transport.

Accredited media personnel are prominent among those excluded from the use of suburban trains, which are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and its satellite towns.

Cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the city reported 75 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, the highest one-day fatality count since July last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai clocked in 7,410 new cases during the day, it added.

With this, the city's caseload jumped to 6,09,000 and the death toll to 12,576, the BMC data said.

Cases in Maharashtra

The state on Thursday reported 67,013 new coronavirus infections, slightly less than the day before, taking its case tally to 40,94,840.

As many as 568 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 62,479, said a health department official.

