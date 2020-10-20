Mumbai: Railways to allow women passengers onboard local trains from tomorrow

New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm.

"I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm & after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel," said Goyal on Twitter.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had requested Central Railways, CSMT, and Western Railways to allow female passengers to commute on local trains from 17 October onwards.

In letters sent to both the zonal railways, state Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar said the train services should be made available to women passengers from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm onwards till the end of the services for the day.

QR code passes -- currently given to those who are entitled to travel -- should not be required for women for traveling during these time slots, he said.

Currently only restricted categories of people, including essential services staff, are allowed to travel by local trains in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The letters said that during this period, entry to all ladies carrying valid tickets should be allowed.

The letters also stated that frequency of local trains could be increased as per the demand and the ongoing services for emergency service personnel should continue as before.

The demand comes amid the stoppage in train services for general passengers owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Western Railway had also wrote a letter to the Maharashtra government, requesting it to assess the quantum of passengers that is likely to increase, so that Covid-19 safety protocols can be planned.

It also proposed a meeting between Railway officials and the state government to work out the modalities.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,984 new coronavirus cases, the lowest spike in the last several weeks, which took its caseload to 16,01,365, a health official said.

125 fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 42,240, he added.

On the other hand, 15,069 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 13,84,879.

There are 1,73,759active cases. 81,85,778 people in the state have been tested so far for Covid-19.

