Mumbai: Railways to run 610 additional local train services from 1 Nov

In a bid to reduce overcrowding in suburban local trains in Mumbai, the Railways has decided to run 610 additional services starting November 1, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Goyal shared a joint release issued by the Central Railway and Western Railway, with the addition of these services, the number of special suburban services will be increased to 2020.

Of the 610 services, 314 will be run on the Central Railway network, while the remaining 296 will be plied on Western Railway, it was stated.

"Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience," said Goyal on Twitter.

The Railways has been operating 1,410 services on Mumbai's suburban network, of which 706 are run on the Central line and 704 on Western Railway.

The Railways resumed local train services for persons employed in emergency and essential services on June 15, and has recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government proposed to the Railways to allow general public to board the suburban services during non-peak hours.

The Railways has, however, stated that it can only carry over 22 lakh passengers, instead of 80 lakh it used to ferry before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railways has appealed to travellers to "follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19".

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday proposed to the Railways that the general public be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains, which are currently available only for essential services employees and a select group of people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Railway authorities appeared lukewarm to the proposal and on Thursday said only a little over 25 per cent of the normal number of commuters can be carried while following social distancing.

The government had proposed to the Railway authorities that the general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours.

At present, only certain categories of persons, including essential services staff and women, can travel by local trains due to the coronavirus threat.

In a letter to the Railways, the state government had suggested that any person holding a valid ticket be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and between 8 pm till the end of the day.

The time between 8 am to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm should be reserved for essential services staff having valid QR coded identity cards, and there should be ladies special trains every hour, the government had said.

