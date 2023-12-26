comScore
Mumbai news: Railways to run special local trains on New Year Eve; check timings, route here

On the occasion of New Year, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced that they will run special suburban services between midnight of December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024 for the benefit of passengers.

The Central Railway said it will run four special suburban services in the Mumbai division on New Year Eve (HT_PRINT)

The Central Railway said it will run four special suburban services in the Mumbai division on New Year Eve (31.12.23/ 01.01.2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers. Out of four specials, two will run on mainline, and the other two on the Harbour line.

“A special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hours and a similar train will depart Kalyan at 01.30 hours and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.00 hours," the Central Railway said.

“On the Habour line, a special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs. A train will depart Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02.50 hrs." the Central Railway added.

The Central Railways further said all the four specials will halt at all stations.

Western Railway:

Western Railway also announced that it will be running eight special suburban services on New Year Eve (31.12.23/ 01.01.2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers.

Published: 26 Dec 2023, 08:35 PM IST
