Mumbai news: Railways to run special local trains on New Year Eve; check timings, route here
On the occasion of New Year, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced that they will run special suburban services between midnight of December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024 for the benefit of passengers.
On the occasion of New Year, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced that they will run special suburban services between midnight of December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024 for the benefit of passengers.
Western Railway:
Western Railway also announced that it will be running eight special suburban services on New Year Eve (31.12.23/ 01.01.2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!