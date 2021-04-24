OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Railways to run special trains to meet increasing demand

The Western Railway has decided to run two trips of summer special trains between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur, and two additional trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul.

The decision was taken to meet the demands of travellers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to a press release, the Western Railway ran 283 regular specials trains, including 58 summer special trains, in the month of April up to Friday (23 April) towards the North and Eastern sector to facilitate the passengers.

The additional two special trains are -- Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur Summer Special Train and Lokmanya Tilak terminus - Raxaul Special.

Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur Special Train (09175) will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday (25 April) at 6.15 am and will reach Bhagalpur at 7.30 am on Tuesday (27 April). Similarly, 09176 will leave Bhagalpur on Tuesday at 22.30 pm and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 23.30 pm on Thursday (29 April).

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn., Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Monghyr and Sultanganj stations in both directions.

While Lokmanya Tilak terminus - Raxaul Special (01235) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.15 pm on April 27 (Tuesday) and arrive Raxaul at 23.45 pm on the third day. Similarly, 01236 special will leave Raxaul at 14.00 pm on April 30 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.00 pm on the third day

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India registered over 3.4 lakh fresh infections over the past 24 hours, pushing active case tally to above 25 lakh. (Photo: HT)Premium Premium

ESIC presses almost 50 hospitals into Covid services

2 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Nagpur, India - April 23, 2021: A train carrying liquid oxygen tankers arrived from Visakhapatnam in Maharashtra's Nagpur, IndiaPremium Premium

The three reasons behind India facing an oxygen crisis

2 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Justice NV RamanaPremium Premium

Justice NV Ramana takes oath as new Chief Justice of India

1 min read . 11:28 AM IST
In 2011, the Shiv Sena led an agitation against the nuclear power project at Jaitapur, Maharashtra. Premium Premium

India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French firm

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST

These trains will halt at Thane, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Jn., Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Paniahwa, Narkatiaganj Jn., Bettiah

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout