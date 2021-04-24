The Western Railway has decided to run two trips of summer special trains between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur, and two additional trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul.

The decision was taken to meet the demands of travellers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the Western Railway ran 283 regular specials trains, including 58 summer special trains, in the month of April up to Friday (23 April) towards the North and Eastern sector to facilitate the passengers.

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Railways will run Summer Special trains between Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur & LTT-Raxaul.

Booking for Train No. 09175 will open on 24.04.2021 at nominated PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

The additional two special trains are -- Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur Summer Special Train and Lokmanya Tilak terminus - Raxaul Special.

Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur Special Train (09175) will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday (25 April) at 6.15 am and will reach Bhagalpur at 7.30 am on Tuesday (27 April). Similarly, 09176 will leave Bhagalpur on Tuesday at 22.30 pm and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 23.30 pm on Thursday (29 April).

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn., Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Monghyr and Sultanganj stations in both directions.

While Lokmanya Tilak terminus - Raxaul Special (01235) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.15 pm on April 27 (Tuesday) and arrive Raxaul at 23.45 pm on the third day. Similarly, 01236 special will leave Raxaul at 14.00 pm on April 30 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.00 pm on the third day

These trains will halt at Thane, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Jn., Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Paniahwa, Narkatiaganj Jn., Bettiah

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.





