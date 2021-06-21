Mumbai traffic police has issued an advisory announcing that the Andheri Subway will remain closed for the movement of all types of vehicles and pedestrians from 21 June to 30 September between 10 pm and 6 am in view of the dangers posed by water-logging during the rainy season.

The Mumbai traffic police's official notice also suggested three alternative routes -- Jogeshwari's Balasaheb Thackeray flyover bridge, Milan Subway in Santacruz, and Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge.

"Due to water-logging during rainy season, it becomes highly risky for the motor vehicles and pedestrians at Andheri Subway. For this purpose, Andheri Subway will be closed during June 21 to September 30 between 10 pm and 6 am for the movement of all types of vehicles and pedestrians," the order read.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected both in Mumbai and its suburbs, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The MeT department today said that Mumbai and Thane will see rain abating in the next 48 hours. Other parts of the state will witness a relatively drier patch, it said.

"As per our extended rain forecast, there is a reduction in rainfall over the interiors of the state till 24 July," an IMD official reportedly said. "The Konkan region is also likely to receive less rainfall comparatively to last week. It will be less than what it was during the week of June 11-17 when the region got good rainfall," the official added.

