Mumbai rain: Heavy downpour lashes city; high tides hit Marine drive

Mumbai rains: Several parts of the city has been affected due to water logging on Tuesday.
2 feet water logging at Andheri subway. The traffic has been diverted to SV road
Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday due to which several parts of the city got affected by waterlogging, including the Andheri subway and Bhoiwada, leading to traffic snarls in the city. Hindamata junction in the city's Southbound has reported 0.5 feet of water being logged.
The administration has requested the commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as the traffic from Milan Subway and Andheri Subway has been diverted to SV Road and DN Nagar Chowki after the former experienced the logging of water to heights up to 2 feet.
Besides, the traffic has been slowed at Neelam Junction in the city where 0.5 feet of waterlogging has happened. The pace of several parts of the city including Dattaram Lad Marg, Sardar Hotel, and Bhoiwada also slowed down.
Mumbai: List of routes where water logging has happened
-2 feet water logging at Andheri subway. The traffic has been diverted to SV road.
-Traffic slow under the Mankhurd Railway bridge (south bound) due to water logging.
-Traffic slow at Mankhurd Railway bridge sleep road, due to 0.5 feet water logging
-Traffic slow at Dattaram Lad Marg, Sardar hotel, Bhoiwada, due to 0.5 feet water logging
The IMD predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, for the next 24 hours. There is also the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places and has forecast the maximum and minimum temperature of the city as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
"Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely," Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicted.
The weather forecasting agency further predicted that occasional gusty winds are also reaching the city at a "very likely" speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour.
High tides are also expected in various parts of the city, therefore two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai, while three have already been on standby. High tide occured at Marine Drive on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the national weather forecasting agency, IMD on Sunday, predicted intense wet spells over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka from today onwards.
"A fresh intense wet spell likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from 12th July, 2022," it said in a tweet.
The heavy rainfall in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, during the past few days, has resulted in waterlogging and incessant downpours that have created a flood-like situation.
According to the Maharashtra SDMD report on Sunday, a total of 76 people have died (till July 10) since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.
"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," it said.
The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.
The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.