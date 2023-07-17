Mumbai rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today, yellow alert issued1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Monday. The weather forecasting agency has issued yellow alert for the city
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning
On Monday, Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall in the city. However, the public transport services remained unaffected in the metropolis. The IMD's Mumbai centre, issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city on Monday. The regional weather forecasting centre predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.
Heavy rainfall was experienced in areas like Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am. Till now, no major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city.
Local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, as per the authorities. There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the rain, a civic official said.
In its latest weather forecast, IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain with occasional intense spells in the city and suburbs. Mumbai, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, in the past 24-hour period till 8 am in morning.