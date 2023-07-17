Mumbai rain: The Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday. The weather forecasting agency issued yellow alert for the metro city.

The first day of the week started with heavy showers in Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas. On the other hand, local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes as per the authorities. IMD has predicted moderate rain in city and suburbs with heavy rainfall at isolated places for Mumbai on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 30 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius. “Moderate rain with occasional intense spell in Mumbai city and suburbs. High Tide -1216 hours – 4.21 Meter; Low Tide- 1822 hours – 1.90 Meter. High Tide - 2359 hours – 3.55 Meter; Low Tide -(Next Day - 18.07.2023) 0553 hours – 0.85 Meter, " tweeted BMC on Monday.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning

On Monday, Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall in the city. However, the public transport services remained unaffected in the metropolis. The IMD's Mumbai centre, issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city on Monday. The regional weather forecasting centre predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.

Heavy rainfall was experienced in areas like Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am. Till now, no major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city.

Local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, as per the authorities. There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the rain, a civic official said.

In its latest weather forecast, IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain with occasional intense spells in the city and suburbs. Mumbai, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, in the past 24-hour period till 8 am in morning.