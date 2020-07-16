Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively till 6.30 am today, IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.

The Santacruz weather observatory, which represents Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 191.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am today.

According to the IMD, intense spells of rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar during next 3 hours.

Rains in Mumbai throughout the night, leading to extremely heavy falls at isolated places till 6.30 am records

Bandra 201, Col 152, Santacruz 159.4, Mahalaxmi 129, Ram Mandir 130 mm since yesterday 8.30 am

Rains are continuing and Mumbai nowcast for intense rains is still ON.

TC pic.twitter.com/9JNEgagOZA — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2020

In the wake of the heavy downpour in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, IMD on Wednesday upgraded the warning status from orange to red.

The city has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas. The bulletin said scattered “heavy to very heavy rainfall" with isolated “extremely heavy falls" are very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours.

Due to the heavy rains, inundation of low-lying areas is expected. The rains could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport.

The Harnai weather station in coastal Ratnagiri district reported 127.2 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period, while the Ratnagiri observatory recorded 97.5 mm rains during the period.

Nanded and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region of the state received 96.4 mm and 25.8 mm rains, respectively.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 58.8 mm rains, the IMD said.

Jalgaon district in North Maharashtra received 53 mm rains, while Matheran and Alibaug in Raigad district reported 48 mm and 41.6 mm rainfall, respectively.

Besides, Solapur district in western Maharashtra received 35 mm rain, while Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 21.1 mm rainfall

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated