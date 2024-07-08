Mumbai rains: Alert Mumbaikars! Boarding your flight from Mumbai airport today? Check IndiGo’s advisory here

  • Heavy rain in Mumbai caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to flight operations.

Livemint
First Published8 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A boy looks at Air India airline passenger aircrafts parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A boy looks at Air India airline passenger aircrafts parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)

The heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai led to increased air traffic and congestion at the International airport on Monday.

IndiGo wrote in a post on X, “Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status.”

Also Read: Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Roads waterlogged, flight services disrupted, heavy showers expected | Weather Update here

In another post, IndiGo wrote, “Rains are likely to continue over Mumbai and it may impact flight departures and arrivals. While thinking of the monsoon is making y'all smile, do keep a tab on your flight status before heading to the airport.”

According to the IMD, Mumbai can expect moderate to heavy rainfall persisting throughout Monday, July 8, with the possibility of thunderstorms at night.

Several parts of the city experienced the waterlogging issue.

The local weather department reported that Mumbai's Dindoshi experienced heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, causing waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has also forecasted continued heavy rainfall across Maharashtra over the next three to four days. Specifically, heavy rains are expected in the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024, according to the Meteorological department.

Furthermore, Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains. CRPO said that rain services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected.

According a press release issued by the IMD, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Uttarakhand; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai rains: Alert Mumbaikars! Boarding your flight from Mumbai airport today? Check IndiGo’s advisory here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,529.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue