Mumbai rains: Alert Mumbaikars! Boarding your flight from Mumbai airport today? Check IndiGo’s advisory here

The heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai led to increased air traffic and congestion at the International airport on Monday.

IndiGo wrote in a post on X, “Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status.”

In another post, IndiGo wrote, “Rains are likely to continue over Mumbai and it may impact flight departures and arrivals. While thinking of the monsoon is making y'all smile, do keep a tab on your flight status before heading to the airport.”

According to the IMD, Mumbai can expect moderate to heavy rainfall persisting throughout Monday, July 8, with the possibility of thunderstorms at night.

Several parts of the city experienced the waterlogging issue.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain in Mumbai causes waterlogging.



The local weather department reported that Mumbai's Dindoshi experienced heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, causing waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has also forecasted continued heavy rainfall across Maharashtra over the next three to four days. Specifically, heavy rains are expected in the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024, according to the Meteorological department.

Furthermore, Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains. CRPO said that rain services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected.

