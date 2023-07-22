LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rain in Kurla, Chembur, Andheri,orange alert issued

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Traffic jam, severe water logging, delay in trains, has become a common issue for Mumbaikars as heavy rainfall continues to batter the city for past two days. IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai for Saturday