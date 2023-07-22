Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Due to continuous rainfall in Mumbai for past 2-3 days, traffic jams,waterlogged roads, and delayed local trains have become a common problem for Mumbaikars. Their woes are nowhere to end as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. The weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: In the wake of heavy rainfall, Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has requested people living in 95 buildings identified as ‘very dangerous’ to shift to safer places instead of putting their lives in danger.
Amid heavy rainfall and high tide, Mumbai came to a standstill on Friday. Situation is likely to remain same on Saturday as the weather forecasting agency has issued orange alert indicating heavy rainfall in the city on Saturday. Due to this, Mumbai civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary, reported PTI.
According to IMD's latest bulletin, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall till 23 July. Afterwards, the situation is expected to improve as the weather forecast agency has predicted moderate rainfall for 24 and 25 July.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: In the wake of heavy rainfall, IMD has issued orange alert for the city on Saturday. The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places.
