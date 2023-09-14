The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for two days starting from September 16. Given the heavy rainfall predicted in the metro city, IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai.

Nearby areas like Thane and Palghar are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Thane has been placed under orange alert starting from Saturday.

The recent episode of heavy rainfall is the result of active monsoon conditions over the state. This will result in enhanced rainfall activity over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 15-18 Sept 2023.

Other than this, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms at isolated places is very likely over these regions during 15-18 September. Parts of Vidarbha are also likely to receive enhanced rainfall from Thursday.

IMD has also issued orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara for Sunday.

Due to heavy rainfall, these regions can expect water logging, inundation, disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport. There are also possibility of flash floods and damage to crops in several regions of Maharashtra

IMD weather forecast for other regions

-The current weather conditions are the result of the formation of a low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha West Bengal coasts.

-The low pressure area is likely to move across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next two days.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on 16th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh on 14th & 15th; West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-17th; Vidarbha on 15th & 16th September.

-IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region during 16th-18th and Marathwada on 16th September.