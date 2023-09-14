Mumbai rain news: IMD predicts heavy downpour in city till Sept 18; yellow alert issued1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:07 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the metro city till September 18. There is a prediction of heavy rainfall in neighbouring areas
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for two days starting from September 16. Given the heavy rainfall predicted in the metro city, IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message