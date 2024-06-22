Weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ as heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai city | WATCH

Heavy rainfall hits Mumbai as predicted by IMD, with very heavy rainfall expected across Maharashtra. Thane experiences multiple incidents of tree falls, wall collapses, and injuries to children from a shed collapse.

Children play in the rain in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Children play in the rain in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Heavy rainfall battered Mumbai on Saturday following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction earlier in the week of “very heavy” rainfall across Maharashtra in the coming days.

The onset of the southwest monsoon is expected to alleviate the ongoing heatwave in the northern plains, bringing significant showers to central India.

IMD has issued the city a “yellow” alert, indicating cautionary measures due to expected weather conditions.

IMD has also forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next five days.

Chief Scientist, India Meteorological Department, Sunil Kamble told ANI, “The pace of rain in Mumbai had reduced a bit in the last 2-3 days, but now it is gaining momentum. The monsoon current is becoming moderately strong. For the coming 2-3 days, we have given yellow alerts in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad areas. We have also given yellow alerts for the entire Vidarbha.”

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in various areas of Thane, leading to multiple incidents of tree falls and wall collapses. The Thane Fire Brigade Department was inundated with rescue calls over the past 24 hours, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation. They reported responding to two fire incidents and handling 42 cases of fallen trees.

"On June 21 at around 11:42 pm six children out of 17 children, who were playing in a football ground in Thane, were injured after a shed fell in the ground," the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, ANI reported.

Additionally, there were incidents of walls and hoardings collapsing due to the inclement weather.

In a separate incident on Friday, six children sustained injuries when a shed collapsed at a football ground in Thane, Maharashtra, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from ANI)

