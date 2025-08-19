Mumbai Rain News LIVE Updates: All govt offices to remain closed today; private offices advised ‘work from home’

Mumbai Rain News Today LIVE: Mumbai experienced significant waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupted local train services, and heavy traffic congestion on Tuesday morning due to continuous heavy rainfall in the city and nearby regions.

In response to the persistent downpour and a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting extremely heavy rain in isolated areas, schools and colleges in Mumbai were closed for the day.

BMC issued advisory, urging residents to avoid stepping out unless necessary. Directives have been told to let employees leave by 4:00 pm ahead of the expected high tide at 8:53 PM, measuring 3.14 metre.

Get all the Mumbai Rain News Today LIVE on Mint!