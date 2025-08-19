Mumbai Rain News LIVE Updates: All govt offices to remain closed today; private offices advised ‘work from home’

Mumbai Rain News Today LIVE: Mumbai experienced significant waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupted local train services, and heavy traffic congestion on Tuesday morning due to continuous heavy rainfall in the city and nearby regions.
In response to the persistent downpour and a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting extremely heavy rain in isolated areas, schools and colleges in Mumbai were closed for the day.
BMC issued advisory, urging residents to avoid stepping out unless necessary. Directives have been told to let employees leave by 4:00 pm ahead of the expected high tide at 8:53 PM, measuring 3.14 metre.
“Mumbai is seeing some severe rains, the city has literally come to a standstill, with flooding in most areas. Urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe 🙏🏼” Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Marine Drive witnesses high tides amid the heavy rainfall in the city.
All Government and Semi-Government Offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, 19th August 2025
🔹Private offices / institutions / establishments are advised to instruct their employees to work from home
🌧️The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert today, i.e. Tuesday, 19th August 2025, for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai City and Suburbs, continuous heavy rainfall is being experienced since morning.
⚠️In view of the above, all government and semi-government offices, as well as BMC offices, except for the essential services, have holidays today as declared by the BMC, in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority, said BMC.
"Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the authorities. In case of any emergency, kindly contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Main Control Room Helpline at 1916 for assistance," said BMC in a post on X.
Mumbai witnessed severe inundation in low-lying areas, delayed local train services and traffic snarls at various places on Tuesday morning as there was no respite from heavy rains in the metropolis and neighbouring areas.
Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai in view of the relentless rains and the 'red alert' warning issued by the IMD, which forecast extremely heavy showers at isolated places here and neighbouring cities on Tuesday.