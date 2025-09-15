Mumbai rain news: IMD issues red alert, orange warning in Pune, Thane, other areas — are local trains delayed?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Mumbai for three hours, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Maharashtra capital on Monday.

"The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' warning for heavy rainfall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the next three hours," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC warned of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. "Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour are likely to blow, accompanied by thunderstorms," the Mumbai civic body said on Monday.

It also urged residents to contact the BMC's main control room at 1916 in case of any emergency. "Please dial 1916,Control Room of the BMC, for any help and official information, if required," the BMC said.

The red alert was also issued in Thane and Raigadh till 11:15 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued the orange alert in several other parts including Palghar, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara, Ahmednagar, Beed and Latur. The weather department predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall and Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" in these regions.

"Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions (do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc., check road/traffic conditions, avoid unnecessary travels, and follow any other advisories issued by concerned agencies)," the IMD said.

Are Mumbai local trains delayed? After heavy showers overnight and on Monday morning, water accumulated on tracks at Kurla station on the Central Railway route and Bandra on the Western Railway network.

The local trains were running with some delays, officials told news agency PTI.

However, the Western Railway clarified that despite “continuous rainfall since last night, Western Railway’s local trains over Mumbai Suburban Section are running normally.”

Mumbai traffic hit The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions.

The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas. The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the early hours of Monday, announced the closure of traffic at Andheri Subway due to one to one-and-a-half feet of accumulated rainwater.

"Due to one to one-and-a-half feet of rainwater accumulating at Andheri Subway (Andheri West), traffic there has been closed, and the traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.

A social media user claimed he “drove through knee-deep water in Worli...right outside the building where we saw 2 flats sell for 639 Cr a few months ago!”

Between 8.30 am on Sunday and 5.30 am on Monday, Colaba received the highest rainfall at 88.2 mm, followed by Bandra 82 mm and Byculla 73 mm, as per the IMD.

