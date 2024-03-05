Mumbai rain: Temperature dips trigger cold breezes across city following rainfall; Check IMD forecast here
IMD forecasts stable weather in Mumbai with cold winds and dropping temperatures. Maximum temperature around 30°C and minimum around 20°C. Transition to clear skies is expected in the next 48 hours.
According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents of Mumbai can expect relatively stable weather conditions in the coming days, characterized by cold winds and a drop in temperatures.
