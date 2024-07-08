Mumbai rains: How much did it rain in morning's downpour? BMC says THIS..

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday resulted in significant disruptions, including waterlogging, extensive traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services on Monday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai city received over 300mm of rainfall in various areas during a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. The heavy rains particularly affected low-lying areas, leading to waterlogging and the disruption of suburban train services. Significant rainfall was recorded in Chakala (278mm), Aarey (259mm), Powai (314mm), Sewri (186mm), and Dharavi (165mm). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the situation, a holiday has been declared for the first session in all BMC-run, government, and private schools and colleges in Mumbai.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body. Areas experiencing waterlogging included Worli, Buntara Bhavan in Kurla East, the King's Circle area, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station. Due to the adverse conditions, train and flight operations in the city have been disrupted.

BMC also confirmed that all BMC departments are actively working in the affected areas. Additionally, they urged residents of Mumbai not to be swayed by rumours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the civic body said in a statement.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, “As of now, due to ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, teams of NDRF are deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg apart from our regular 03 teams deployment at Andheri and 01 Team at Nagpur to avert any untoward incident and give apt response in case of any flood like situation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Central Railway reported delays in suburban and Harbour Line trains due to waterlogging. Stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla-Vikhroli, and Bhandup were particularly affected.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) stated that numerous buses had to be diverted from their usual routes due to waterlogging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!