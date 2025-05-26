Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations waterlogged amid heavy rains, services ‘temporarily curtailed’ on THESE routes | Watch

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Monday, May 26, as monsoon arrived in the city, causing severe waterlogging and flooding at underground metro stations.

Visuals on the internet showed rainwater flooding the underground metro stations in Mumbai as passengers waded through the water as they climbed up stairs and navigated through the stations.

The videos showed waterlogging issues inside the station premises, including platforms, ticketing bay and surrounding areas.

Watch the video of flooded Mumbai Metro station:

Mumbai Metro services curtailed Metro services on some routes were temporarily halted, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X Monday.

Services on Metro Line 3 were curtailed, the metro operator said citing ‘technical issues’, with trains operating only up to Worli Station instead of Acharya Atre Chowk.

“Due to an unforeseen technical issue, train services on Metro Line-3 are temporarily curtailed and will operate only up to Worli Station instead of Acharya Atre Chowk . We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” it said.

The MMRC, in a statement, said, “Due to the sudden and intense rainfall today, water seepage was reported at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atrey Chowk station along Dr Annie Besant Road. The incident occurred when the RCC water-retaining wall constructed at entry/ exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility.”

As a precautionary measure and to ensure passenger safety, train services between Worli and Acharya Atrey Chowk have been temporarily suspended, the agency said.

However, the services from Aarey JVLR to Worli are not affected and are running regularly, it stated.

Waterlogging raises questions The inundation inside the metro station has raised concerns about construction quality and monsoon preparedness of the underground metro station on the 33-km long Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR underground metro corridor.

On May 9, the MMRC extended the underground metro services between the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Aacharya Atre Chowk stations.

Metro Line 3 is Mumbai's first fully underground Metro line and is currently under phased construction.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Management department amid 'Red' alert for heavy rains issued for Mumbai.

“Our aim is- no casualties. We are on alert mode,” he said.