Mumbai local train update: The Central Railway restored local train services between Kalyan and Kasara stations with restricted speed following a disruption due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Central Railway stated, “The services have been restored between Kalyan and Kasara with restricted speed. The disruption was primarily because of heavy rains. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused."

In another post, the Central Railway noted that the "Mega block" between DIVA and Thane stations has been cancelled.

The Railway authorities cancelled the following trains on July 8 amid waterlogging at Mumbai stations and IMD's alert for more more showers today.

1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO

2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO

3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN) JCO

4) 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN) JCO

5) 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP) JCO

The video footage from Mumbai shows waterlogged streets and roads after heavy showers wreaked havoc in the city disrupting daily life.

On Sunday, a number of local trains running between Kalyan and Kasara stations were rescheduled trains due to water logging following heavy rains.

Local train services in Maharashtra's Thane district, adjoining Mumbai, were suspended on July 7 morning, a day after heavy rainfall as the tracks were declared unsafe. The train services were affected between Kasara and Titwala stations, according to officials.

Railways officials informed that soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains at around 6:30 am. In adition to this, a tree fell, blocking tracks near Vashind station. This disrupted rail traffic on the Kalyan-Kasara route.

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," PTI quoted a spokesperson of the Central Railway as saying. Another railway official informed news agency PTI that an overhead equipment pole tilted, causing the pantograph of the Mumbai-bound Punjab Mail train to become entangled near Vashind.

Trains were diverted via the Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon route due to waterlogging on tracks between Vashind and Khadavli stations, according to Central Railway. This menace resulted in diversion of long-distance trains and termination of short-distance trains.

(With PTI inputs)

