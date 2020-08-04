Mumbai: With continuous rainfall all through the night people in several parts of Mumbai today woke up to severe waterlogging. The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai .

With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.

As per the @Indiametdept forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city & suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas#MyBMCUpdates #mumbairain — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020





BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies, disaster management department, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Adani Electricals.

Fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines have been kept on alert by the BMC.

Officers have also been put on alert if evacuation is needed when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.

Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will take place at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

In another alert issued at around 9.15 pm on Monday, IMD warned of intense rainfall in Raigad and Thane and Mumbai in the next three hours.

"Intense spells of rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," IMD said.





