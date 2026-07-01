Mumbai rain warning: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert — Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane & more to get very heavy downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. The weather agency said there is a possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated locations.

The IMD, in its district-wise forecast, also sounded a red alert for the coastal Ratnagiri district in Konkan for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The Met Dept also issued a red alert for neighbouring Palghar on Thursday, while neighbouring Raigad has been placed under a red alert for Thursday and Friday.

An orange alert has also been sounded for Thane from Wednesday to Friday, and a red alert for Saturday. Mumbai will continue under an orange alert from Wednesday to Saturday, the official said.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg, while Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places.

Delhi weather today Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy day with spells of moderate rain on Wednesday, said IMD, which has also issued a yellow alert for strong surface winds expected later in the day. It has advised people to remain cautious during the afternoon and evening when gusty winds are likely.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies along with moderate rainfall, a continuation of the monsoon activity that has brought frequent showers to the national capital over the past few days.

Even as the weather is expected to remain pleasant due to rain, Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall for India in July

IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall in July In its latest monthly outlook, IMD said India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July, at less than 94% of the long-period average (LPA).

The forecast followed India's driest June in more than a decade, and the fifth-driest since records began in 1901, with south-west monsoon rainfall 39.8% below the LPA. The country received 99.5mm of rainfall during the month, compared with the normal of 165.3mm.

The IMD on 29 May revised its south-west monsoon forecast for 2026 to 90% of the LPA, down from its earlier estimate of 92%, due to El Niño conditions. The LPA for the June-September season, based on the 1971-2020 climatological record, is 87cm. The country saw below-normal monsoon last in 2023, when rainfall stood at 95% of the LPA.