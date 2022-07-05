Mumbai Rain: Waterlogging in some areas; Heavy rain forecast till Friday. See pics here 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 10:02 AM IST Livemint Mumbai Weather: The city has been witnessing heavy... moreMumbai Weather: The city has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Along with heavy rains, As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas 1/6Mumbai recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, Sion Circle in Mumbai faces severe waterlogging. (Screengrab from ANI) 2/6In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation, CMO statement said. Here, Sion area of Mumbai reels under severe waterlogging amidst heavy rainfall lashing the city. (Screengrab from ANI) 3/6The weather department has issued an orange alert warning for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places till Friday. As per the colour codes followed by the authorities, an 'orange' alert means to 'stay prepared.' (ANI) 4/6Here are visuals from Andheri subway. The city work up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city. (ANI) 5/6Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water. (ANI) 6/6In the advent of the southwest monsoon covering almost all parts of the country, the rainfall activity will intensify across most states. Parts of central and northwest India had a temporary slowdown in monsoon activity, but that will pick up again from Tuesday, said a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. The IMD has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall over isolated places of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala on Tuesday. (ANI)