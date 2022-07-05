Mumbai Rain: Waterlogging in some areas; Heavy rain forecast till Friday. See pics here

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Mumbai Weather: The city has been witnessing heavy... moreMumbai Weather: The city has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Along with heavy rains, As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas