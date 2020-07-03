Mumba received heavy rainfall today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Friday and Saturday. The weather department had issued an an orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts for the next two days.

Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall; Visuals from King's Circle pic.twitter.com/uD1w4Rlkuk — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Tweeting about IMD's weather forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also shared monsoon dos and dont's.

Monsoon Dos and Dont's

1) Keep your mobile phones charged in case it is needed for emergency communication.

2)Keep a track of monsoon related updates and only believe in information from official sources.

3) Don't venture into water-logged areas.

4) Stay away from broken electric poles, exposed power lines and don't handle electric equipment while in contact with a wet surface.

5) Stay away from gutters, sewage lines, wires and debris.

6) Avoid standing under high-pressure power lines.

7) Avoid standing and parking vehicles under trees.

8) Store food and medicines.

9) Keep torches and battery or candles handy.

10) Keep valuables and important documents in water-proof packets or bags.

11) Avoid food prepared from outside, consume hygienic and home-made food.

#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

An orange alert implies that authorities should be prepared to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

Ratnagiri district, which bore the brunt of cyclonic storm Nisarga last month, is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places today, while Raigad will receive similar downpour on Saturday, senior director of IMD Mumbai, Shubhangi Bhute, said, news agency PTI reported.

As per the IMD's calculations, a rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall, while a downpour between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, in view of the IMD alert, Mumbai Police advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.

#HeavyRainfallAlert



The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.

All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

"All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions. #MumbaiRains," the city police said on its official Twitter handle.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated