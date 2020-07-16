Mumbai : Heavy rains lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense spells continuing in isolated places in the city.

The IMD issued 'Orange' alert — which means 'stay prepared' — for the city.

"Mumbai is issued with ORANGE ALERT for Rainfall for today. Intense spells are being observed during day. Trend is likely to continue at isolated places. Pl take care," IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.

Rains caused water-logging in Matunga, Dadar, Santacruz, Bandra and Antop Hill areas, he said.

The Santacruz weather station in the suburbs recorded 129.4 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The Colaba weather bureau in Island City reported 18.8 mm rain during the same period.

Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city had received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 6:30 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Alibaug observatory in neighbouring Raigad district recorded 48.4 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Matheran bureau in the same district recorded 22 mm rains during this period.

Thane-Belapur Industries Association weather bureau station reported 38.4 mm rain.

Kolhapur district in Western Maharashtra received 21 mm rain, coastal Ratnagiri district received 17 mm rain while Beed in Marathwada region recorded 15 mm rainfall.

Four people died and several others were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said.

While two persons died after a portion of a 'chawl' (tenement) collapsed in suburban Malvani, two others were killed after part of an old building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area, civic officials said.

The Bhanushali Building on Mint Road in Fort had been already declared as dangerous, officials said.

A part of a three-storey chawl in Malvani Gate Number 5 area in the western suburbs collapsed around 2.30 pm, a fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances were rushed to the spot and 15 people were rescued from the debris, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While two persons died, 13 others were injured, said a BMC official, adding that the injured were sent to a private hospital in Malad East and discharged after treatment.

Elsewhere, two persons were killed after a corner portion of six-storey Bhanushali building collapsed in Fort area around 4.45 pm, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday warned residents of Goregaon, Mumbai, about the dangers posed by the increased water level in drains in the city due to the heavy rainfall.

In a notice, the corporation cautioned the residents of Goregaon suburb saying that they should take extra care of children, the visually impaired and disabled persons. The corporation added in the notice that it should not be held responsible if mishaps occur due to the rise in water level.

Mumbai and adjoining areas received incessant rainfall on Wednesday which led to water-logging in several areas.

