Mumbai rains: Air India offers full refund amid flight disruptions; IndiGo issues advisory

Mumbai airport faced disruptions with 36 flights cancelled and 15 diverted due to heavy rainfall. Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa were affected, rerouting flights to Ahmedabad. Mumbai and suburbs received over 100 mm rain, causing waterlogging and train delays.

Livemint
Updated21 Jul 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Passengers stand in a queue before entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. IndiGo and Air India announced flight cancellations and disruptions as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai
Passengers stand in a queue before entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. IndiGo and Air India announced flight cancellations and disruptions as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai(AFP)

Mumbai Rains: Air India on Sunday announced that they would offer ‘full refund’ or ‘one-time complimentary rescheduling’ for flight bookings confirmed for travel on 21 July as Maharashtra's capital city was lashed with heavy rainfall causing significant disruption in air travel.

Air Indian informed that flight operation has been significantly affected resulting in cancellation and diversion.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Subways, roads closed amid waterlogging

Air India passengers scheduled to fly to or from Mumbai were asked to check the official website www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status to track their flights. Further, they can also call the Air India customer care number- 011 69329333 , 011 69329999.

Domestic airline IndiGo also issued an advisory urging passengers to and from Mumbai to keep a track of their flight status.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert; orange alert in Thane, Palghar today

“Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://bit.ly/3lpnChV and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging.” the advisory by IndiGo read.

Reports indicate that Mumbai's airport experienced significant disruptions due to heavy rainfall, cancelling 36 flights and diverting 15 others by 4 PM.

Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa were affected, with flights rerouted mainly to Ahmedabad amidst intermittent heavy rain showers.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging in Thane | Watch

Mumbai hit by 100 mm rainfall in 10 hours

Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm over ten hours until Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging and disruptions across the city. The downpour inundated roads in various areas, caused flight diversions, and affected local train services on a section of the Central Railway between Dadar and Matunga stations.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Vistara Airlines issues travel advisory amid ’yellow alert’

Official reports indicated that Mumbai city recorded 100 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 118 mm and 110 mm, respectively, from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Mumbai local trains services hit

Local train services on the Harbour Line experienced delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel, and Kurla stations. However, operations on the Western Railway section remained unaffected and continued normally.

Also Read | Mumbai rains highlights: Mumbai, Thane witness heavy rains amid orange alert

Later in the evening, Central Railway services faced disruptions on the down-fast line between Dadar and Matunga stations. According to officials, the situation worsened with waterlogging on tracks at Dadar, affecting both the Up and Down fast lines.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 10:03 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai rains: Air India offers full refund amid flight disruptions; IndiGo issues advisory

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue