Mumbai rains: Air India offers full refund amid flight disruptions; IndiGo issues advisory

Mumbai Rains: Air India on Sunday announced that they would offer ‘full refund’ or ‘one-time complimentary rescheduling’ for flight bookings confirmed for travel on 21 July as Maharashtra's capital city was lashed with heavy rainfall causing significant disruption in air travel.

Air Indian informed that flight operation has been significantly affected resulting in cancellation and diversion.

Air India passengers scheduled to fly to or from Mumbai were asked to check the official website www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status to track their flights. Further, they can also call the Air India customer care number- 011 69329333 , 011 69329999.

Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 21st July 2024.



Please check flight status…

Domestic airline IndiGo also issued an advisory urging passengers to and from Mumbai to keep a track of their flight status.

“Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://bit.ly/3lpnChV and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging.” the advisory by IndiGo read.

#6ETravelAdvisory: 📢 Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://t.co/qyXdpB4rZm and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging.

Reports indicate that Mumbai's airport experienced significant disruptions due to heavy rainfall, cancelling 36 flights and diverting 15 others by 4 PM.

Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa were affected, with flights rerouted mainly to Ahmedabad amidst intermittent heavy rain showers.

Mumbai hit by 100 mm rainfall in 10 hours Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm over ten hours until Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging and disruptions across the city. The downpour inundated roads in various areas, caused flight diversions, and affected local train services on a section of the Central Railway between Dadar and Matunga stations.

Official reports indicated that Mumbai city recorded 100 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 118 mm and 110 mm, respectively, from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Mumbai local trains services hit Local train services on the Harbour Line experienced delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel, and Kurla stations. However, operations on the Western Railway section remained unaffected and continued normally.