Mumbai airport faced disruptions with 36 flights cancelled and 15 diverted due to heavy rainfall. Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa were affected, rerouting flights to Ahmedabad. Mumbai and suburbs received over 100 mm rain, causing waterlogging and train delays.

Mumbai Rains: Air India on Sunday announced that they would offer 'full refund' or 'one-time complimentary rescheduling' for flight bookings confirmed for travel on 21 July as Maharashtra's capital city was lashed with heavy rainfall causing significant disruption in air travel.

Air Indian informed that flight operation has been significantly affected resulting in cancellation and diversion.

Air India passengers scheduled to fly to or from Mumbai were asked to check the official website www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status to track their flights. Further, they can also call the Air India customer care number- 011 69329333 , 011 69329999.

Domestic airline IndiGo also issued an advisory urging passengers to and from Mumbai to keep a track of their flight status.

“Attention Mumbaikars! We're experiencing heavy rainfall & it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you're flying to/from #Mumbai, please monitor your flight status at https://bit.ly/3lpnChV and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging." the advisory by IndiGo read.

Reports indicate that Mumbai's airport experienced significant disruptions due to heavy rainfall, cancelling 36 flights and diverting 15 others by 4 PM.

Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa were affected, with flights rerouted mainly to Ahmedabad amidst intermittent heavy rain showers.

Mumbai hit by 100 mm rainfall in 10 hours Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm over ten hours until Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging and disruptions across the city. The downpour inundated roads in various areas, caused flight diversions, and affected local train services on a section of the Central Railway between Dadar and Matunga stations.

Official reports indicated that Mumbai city recorded 100 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 118 mm and 110 mm, respectively, from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Mumbai local trains services hit Local train services on the Harbour Line experienced delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel, and Kurla stations. However, operations on the Western Railway section remained unaffected and continued normally.

Later in the evening, Central Railway services faced disruptions on the down-fast line between Dadar and Matunga stations. According to officials, the situation worsened with waterlogging on tracks at Dadar, affecting both the Up and Down fast lines.

