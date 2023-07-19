Mumbai rains: All private and govt schools to remain shut tomorrow2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:50 PM IST
As the heavy rains lash Mumbai, the government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut on Thursday (20 July)
As the heavy rains lash Mumbai, the government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut on Thursday (20 July). The order came as the commercial capital of India is battered with continuous rains from last two days. Due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, all major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted.
