As the heavy rains lash Mumbai, the government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut on Thursday (20 July). The order came as the commercial capital of India is battered with continuous rains from last two days. Due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, all major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered that in view of heavy rains and disruption in Mumbai local trains, the government offices in Mumbai should be closed early so that the employees can reach home on time.

Eknath Shinde also directed the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to rescue people who are stuck in the rain. "I have ordered the Commissioner of BMC to assure people get back to their homes safely and rescue those who are stuck in the rain," the chief minister said addressing the media.

The Chief Minister added that owing to the heavy rain situation in Mumbai the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on alert mode. "All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs, and Municipal cooperations, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places," CM Shinde said.

'Red' and ‘Orange’ alerts for several Maharashtra regions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red’ alert for the Palghar, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra while an ‘Orange’ alert was issued for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri today.

“Due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," Regional Met Centre, Mumbai said in a release.