Mumbai rains: All private and govt schools to remain shut tomorrow

The Chief Minister added that owing to the heavy rain situation in Mumbai the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on alert mode. "All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs, and Municipal cooperations, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places," CM Shinde said.