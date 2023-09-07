comScore
Amid the heavy rains in the financial capital, Andheri and Malad subways have been closed for traffic in Mumbai.

As per details, dewatering pumps are pressed into service.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for September 7-8, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. Friday is expected to see thunderstorms and lightning activity as well.

As per expectations, Mumbai region will get very heavy rains next 36 hours and after that, it will temporary decrease. However, this rainy phase will continue well into Ganeshotsav.

This is a breaking news, it will be updated soon.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 06:14 PM IST
